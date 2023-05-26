Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 33,037 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 33,037 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $18,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 252.5% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 698 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE:EW opened at $81.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.42. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $107.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 6,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $540,840.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,007,868.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,758,738.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,231,845.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 6,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $540,840.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,007,868.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,091 shares of company stock worth $16,232,258. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.63.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

