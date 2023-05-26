Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,009 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $15,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $81,123,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,682,000 after buying an additional 388,810 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 423.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,528,000 after buying an additional 231,982 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,501,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,004,000 after buying an additional 188,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,994.4% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 133,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,355,000 after buying an additional 126,767 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $107.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.03 and a 12-month high of $117.34.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

