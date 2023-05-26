Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 970,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,540 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.45% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $17,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,905,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421,104 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $108,811,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 14.5% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,611,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,224,000 after acquiring an additional 458,309 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,439,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,893,000 after buying an additional 75,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1,164.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,230,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,379 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN CEF opened at $18.26 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $20.12.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.