Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $15.43 Million Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 503,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,119 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 2.54% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $15,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 57,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 87,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 10,747 shares during the period. Finally, F M Investments LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 14,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of USXF stock opened at $33.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.07 and its 200 day moving average is $32.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.20 million, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $34.25.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

