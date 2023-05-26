Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $16.76 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,323 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $16,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYH opened at $281.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $960.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.07. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a one year low of $248.94 and a one year high of $304.15.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

