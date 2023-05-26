Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $18.12 Million Stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 670,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,596 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.67% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $18,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ANGL. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 527,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,252,000 after acquiring an additional 103,140 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 12,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ANGL stock opened at $27.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.43 and its 200-day moving average is $27.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $29.38.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st.

(Get Rating)

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.