Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $18.49 Million Holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 845,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,925 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF were worth $18,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF during the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF during the third quarter worth about $366,000.

Shares of PSFF stock opened at $23.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.49. The company has a market cap of $121.05 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.44.

The Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (PSFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds of Pacer Swan SOS ETFs that provide exposure to US securities while limiting downside risk with buffers and caps over one year. PSFF was launched on Dec 29, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

