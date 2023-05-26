Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 273,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,581 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $16,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 9,880 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 87,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 24,405 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 409,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,283,000 after purchasing an additional 94,037 shares during the period.

Get Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF alerts:

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Price Performance

SYLD opened at $55.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.52.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Profile

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.