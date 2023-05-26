Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 922,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251,743 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.36% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $18,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGGR. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 196.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $178,000.

Capital Group Growth ETF stock opened at $23.06 on Friday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $23.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.62.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

