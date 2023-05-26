Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 215,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,142 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $18,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,150.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,663,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,695 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 127.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,267,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,248,000 after buying an additional 711,298 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 3,550,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,097,000 after acquiring an additional 664,996 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 48.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,981,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,317,000 after purchasing an additional 649,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 805,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,557,000 after purchasing an additional 370,951 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VT stock opened at $92.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.91 and a 200 day moving average of $90.36. The firm has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $76.80 and a twelve month high of $94.87.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

