Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,372 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.88% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $16,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRFZ. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,677,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,066,000 after acquiring an additional 269,599 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 334.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 161,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,427,000 after buying an additional 124,026 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 7,699.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 64,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,443,000 after buying an additional 63,979 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 138,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,929,000 after buying an additional 38,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 152.7% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 46,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,784,000 after buying an additional 28,139 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:PRFZ opened at $158.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.66. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1-year low of $144.81 and a 1-year high of $179.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.601 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

