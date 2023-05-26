Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New $16.43 Million Investment in AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 328,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 8.43% of AB Ultra Short Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $397,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $794,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,503,000.

Get AB Ultra Short Income ETF alerts:

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:YEAR opened at $50.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.09. AB Ultra Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.49 and a one year high of $50.62.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Profile

The Ab Ultra Short Income ETF (YEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to government and corporate ultra-short-term bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than one year.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AB Ultra Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Ultra Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.