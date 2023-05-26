Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 2,804 Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 164,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $15,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYY. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000.

Shares of IYY opened at $100.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.94. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $85.43 and a 52-week high of $106.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

