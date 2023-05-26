Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 4,156 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,156 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $16,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Cintas by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Cintas by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $464.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $456.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $448.94. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $343.86 and a 52 week high of $478.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CTAS shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $501.25.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

