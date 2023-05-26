Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Given Maintains Rating at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by equities researchers at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.35.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $119.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.52 and its 200 day moving average is $143.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $112.52 and a 52-week high of $160.26. The company has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Trading of Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 30.11%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 217.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Featured Stories

