Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Receives “Maintains” Rating from 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated their maintains rating on shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $174.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, 58.com reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $151.35.

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

A opened at $119.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $112.52 and a 52 week high of $160.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.94.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.82%.

Institutional Trading of Agilent Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,246,209,000 after purchasing an additional 261,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

