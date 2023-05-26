AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) Short Interest Update

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,700 shares, a decline of 31.7% from the April 30th total of 157,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price objective on AgriFORCE Growing Systems from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Get AgriFORCE Growing Systems alerts:

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Trading Down 9.5 %

AGRI opened at $0.37 on Friday. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AgriFORCE Growing Systems ( NASDAQ:AGRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.30. Sell-side analysts expect that AgriFORCE Growing Systems will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGRI. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems by 293.0% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 85,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 64,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., an agriculture-focused technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of plant-based ingredients and products for businesses and consumers that deliver healthier and nutritious solutions. It also engages in the real estate holding and development activities; provision of management advisory services; and intellectual property development activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AgriFORCE Growing Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgriFORCE Growing Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.