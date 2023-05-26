Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) Short Interest Down 63.4% in May

Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 391,800 shares, a decrease of 63.4% from the April 30th total of 1,070,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agrify

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agrify in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Agrify by 74.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 72,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Agrify by 808.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 91,763 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank INC boosted its stake in Agrify by 150.0% during the first quarter. Baader Bank INC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Agrify during the fourth quarter worth $411,000.

Get Agrify alerts:

Agrify Price Performance

AGFY stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.91. Agrify has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

About Agrify

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry in the United States. The company offers vertical farming units and Agrify Insights Software-as-a-Service software; integrated grow racks and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

Featured Stories

