Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires New Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 162.6% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,300.0% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 87.6% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 471.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $110.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Spotify Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $121.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.75.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

SPOT stock opened at $147.65 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $69.29 and a twelve month high of $152.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.80 and a 200-day moving average of $110.55.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 33.54%. On average, research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

