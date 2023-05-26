Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires New Shares in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 32.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pan American Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Pan American Silver by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,248,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,084,000 after purchasing an additional 190,839 shares during the period. 44.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Pan American Silver in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Pan American Silver Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $14.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.99. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $24.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $375.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.65 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 22.82%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is -27.23%.

Pan American Silver Profile

(Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the operation, development, and exploration of silver and gold producing properties and assets. It operates through the Silver and Gold segments. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John H. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.