Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires New Stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXSM. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 22.0% in the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,659,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,057,000 after purchasing an additional 299,137 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $267,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1,928.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 24,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $83.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.57.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AXSM stock opened at $68.09 on Friday. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.63 and a 12-month high of $82.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 1.90.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.91. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 152.04% and a negative net margin of 109.75%. The company had revenue of $94.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.87 million. Analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its portfolio consists of Products Overview and Pipeline Overview. The Products Overview includes Auvelity and Sunosi. The Pipeline Overview contain AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.