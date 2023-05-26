Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 12,668 Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,668 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dorian LPG by 8.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,263,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $71,427,000 after acquiring an additional 400,804 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,899,421 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,944,000 after acquiring an additional 99,823 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Dorian LPG by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,283,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,510,000 after acquiring an additional 40,023 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dorian LPG by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,134,560 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,509,000 after purchasing an additional 32,517 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,006,993 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,665,000 after purchasing an additional 46,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LPG opened at $24.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $981.72 million, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.14. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $25.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.38.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dorian LPG from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

In other Dorian LPG news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 60,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $1,342,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 742,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,598,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 60,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $1,342,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 742,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,598,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Hadjipateras acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,725,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,653,821.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 352,000 shares of company stock worth $7,418,570 in the last 90 days. 28.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

