Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 3,121 Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cabot by 1,005.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Cabot by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Cabot by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cabot from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cabot from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Cabot from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cabot in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Cabot in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cabot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

Cabot Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Cabot stock opened at $69.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.93. Cabot Co. has a one year low of $59.65 and a one year high of $83.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.98.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.33. Cabot had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Cabot Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Cabot’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

