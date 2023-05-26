Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 3,439 TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDXGet Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,227,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,192,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,844,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,198,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,771,000 after purchasing an additional 304,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 597,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,879,000 after purchasing an additional 267,922 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 12,026 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $1,037,603.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other TransMedics Group news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $801,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,156.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 12,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $1,037,603.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,558,707 in the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen increased their price target on TransMedics Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.29.

TransMedics Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TMDX opened at $71.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.70. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $90.15. The company has a current ratio of 9.14, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDXGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.05 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 23.76% and a negative return on equity of 18.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

Recommended Stories

