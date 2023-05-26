Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 3,439 TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,227,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,192,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,844,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,198,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,771,000 after purchasing an additional 304,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 597,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,879,000 after purchasing an additional 267,922 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 12,026 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $1,037,603.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other TransMedics Group news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $801,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,156.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 12,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $1,037,603.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,558,707 in the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TransMedics Group Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of TMDX opened at $71.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.70. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $90.15. The company has a current ratio of 9.14, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.05 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 23.76% and a negative return on equity of 18.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TransMedics Group Company Profile
TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.
