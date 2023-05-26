Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 4,535 Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,535 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 1,402.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Alarm.com Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $49.36 on Friday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $44.92 and a one year high of $78.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.83, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 4.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alarm.com

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Alarm.com had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $209.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.28 million. As a group, analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 4,787 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total transaction of $237,626.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,037,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 4,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total transaction of $237,626.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,037,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel Ramos sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $123,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,335,624.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,510 shares of company stock valued at $4,128,091. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALRM. Barclays lifted their target price on Alarm.com from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

About Alarm.com

(Get Rating)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.