Aigen Investment Management LP Buys 289 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in WNS were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WNS. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in WNS by 14.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of WNS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WNS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in WNS in the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

WNS stock opened at $77.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.75. WNS has a 12-month low of $68.13 and a 12-month high of $94.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of WNS from $97.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of WNS in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WNS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research increased their target price on WNS from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on WNS from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WNS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.78.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

