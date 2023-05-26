Aigen Investment Management LP Buys New Shares in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 7,467 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MQS Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 206,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 82,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 3rd quarter valued at $324,000. Institutional investors own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

MakeMyTrip Price Performance

MakeMyTrip Profile

Shares of MakeMyTrip stock opened at $26.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -261.97 and a beta of 1.23. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $34.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.65.

(Get Rating)

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.