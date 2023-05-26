Aigen Investment Management LP Buys Shares of 11,441 Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RDN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 232,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Radian Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 200,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,865,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 25,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Derek Brummer sold 13,130 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $283,214.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,507,914.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $215,883.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Brummer sold 13,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $283,214.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 208,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,507,914.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,182 shares of company stock worth $3,710,747 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Radian Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Compass Point upgraded Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Radian Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.64.

Shares of NYSE RDN opened at $25.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Radian Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.83 and a 12-month high of $26.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $310.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.37 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 59.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 20.74%.

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

