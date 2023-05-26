Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $214,000 in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in TD SYNNEX by 79.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 12,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 15.4% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 338,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,507,000 after purchasing an additional 45,159 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNX. Raymond James lowered their price target on TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on TD SYNNEX from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

TD SYNNEX Trading Up 2.1 %

In other news, insider Simon Leung sold 10,174 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $900,093.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,405.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $777,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,860,206.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Simon Leung sold 10,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $900,093.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,405.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,998 shares of company stock valued at $3,439,588. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $90.15 on Friday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $78.86 and a twelve month high of $111.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.95 and its 200-day moving average is $96.66.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The business services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.08. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 billion. Equities research analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

TD SYNNEX Profile

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

