Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $227,000 Investment in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LHX stock opened at $176.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $175.51 and a one year high of $255.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $193.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.60. The company has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.70.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 95.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

