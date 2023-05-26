Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $234,000 Investment in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after buying an additional 2,753,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,644,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,087,993,000 after purchasing an additional 966,125 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,924,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $200,273,000 after purchasing an additional 901,115 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 50.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,053,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $177,415,000 after buying an additional 687,650 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 19.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,498,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $302,240,000 after buying an additional 574,435 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE PSX opened at $95.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $74.02 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.87.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

