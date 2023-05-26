Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Assurant by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,111,000 after purchasing an additional 566,763 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Assurant by 1,315.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 548,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,648,000 after acquiring an additional 509,557 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Assurant by 21.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,614,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,879,000 after acquiring an additional 467,815 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the third quarter worth $55,977,000. Finally, Edmp Inc. bought a new stake in Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at $2,890,000. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Assurant stock opened at $125.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.49 and a 52 week high of $185.97.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $1.17. Assurant had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Assurant’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AIZ. Bank of America lifted their price target on Assurant from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Assurant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Assurant from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Assurant from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.00.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of lifestyle and housing solutions of consumer purchases. It operates through Global Lifestyle and Global Housing segments. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services.

