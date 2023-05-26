Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 110.2% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 72,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 37,996 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 339,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 54,005 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 513,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 27,357 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 214,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 34,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 144,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Trading Down 4.7 %

NYSE:HPP opened at $4.43 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $20.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.54.

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -249.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HPP shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.63.

In other news, EVP Arthur X. Suazo purchased 10,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $58,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,417.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CIO Drew Gordon acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 116,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,069.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur X. Suazo acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $58,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,102 shares in the company, valued at $510,417.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 38,975 shares of company stock valued at $232,523 in the last quarter. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which acquires, repositions, develops, and operates sustainable office and state of-the-art studio properties in high-barrier-to-entry submarkets in California, the Pacific Northwest, Western Canada, and Greater London, United Kingdom. It operates through the Office Properties and Studio Properties segments.

