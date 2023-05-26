Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INSP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,863,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,934,000 after purchasing an additional 117,888 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,005,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,780,000 after buying an additional 104,573 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,540,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,402,000 after acquiring an additional 14,017 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 885,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,249,000 after purchasing an additional 78,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 833,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,923,000 after purchasing an additional 174,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $296.53 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.04 and a 52-week high of $314.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $264.26 and a 200-day moving average of $252.56.

Insider Transactions at Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Steven Jandrich sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.02, for a total value of $2,168,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,628.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Steven Jandrich sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.02, for a total value of $2,168,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,628.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.91, for a total transaction of $155,478.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,943.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,310 shares of company stock worth $4,280,627. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INSP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $335.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.56.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

