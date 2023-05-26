Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 30.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 14,778.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 54.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Doug Jones sold 13,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $156,517.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,400 shares in the company, valued at $791,276. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,831 shares of company stock valued at $46,297. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Price Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on PMT. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. BTIG Research cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.84 and its 200-day moving average is $13.30. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $16.60.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.41%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -363.64%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

Featured Stories

