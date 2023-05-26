Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases New Shares in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of iRobot in the third quarter valued at about $2,940,000. Versor Investments LP increased its position in iRobot by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 587,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,273,000 after acquiring an additional 199,768 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iRobot in the third quarter worth about $629,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRobot during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

iRobot stock opened at $33.87 on Friday. iRobot Co. has a 12-month low of $31.37 and a 12-month high of $60.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.58.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums and maps, and pool cleaners. It operates through Domestic and International segments. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

