Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases Shares of 30,302 FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 30,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 634.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 64,191 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in FREYR Battery by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in FREYR Battery during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,103,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 43.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 91,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of FREYR Battery in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 78.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FREY opened at $7.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.50 and its 200-day moving average is $9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.16 and a quick ratio of 8.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 0.68. FREYR Battery has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $16.94.

FREYR Battery ( NYSE:FREY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.27). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FREYR Battery will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Friday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.60.

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

