Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases Shares of 4,947 Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at $3,683,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $704,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $521,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BALL. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Ball stock opened at $53.29 on Friday. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.78.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Ball had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

