Aigen Investment Management LP Raises Stock Position in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) by 288.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,032 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in OLO were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in OLO during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of OLO by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 319,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in OLO by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,275,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,220,000 after purchasing an additional 141,576 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its position in OLO by 13.5% in the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,104,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,326,000 after purchasing an additional 606,419 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in OLO by 27.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 467,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 100,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get OLO alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OLO shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on OLO from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of OLO in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.

OLO Stock Performance

Shares of OLO opened at $6.83 on Friday. Olo Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $14.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.43.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. OLO had a negative net margin of 24.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $49.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.47 million. Analysts predict that Olo Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 8,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total transaction of $66,838.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 353,004 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,901.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Diego Panama sold 11,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $95,081.04. Following the sale, the executive now owns 680,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,072.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 8,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total value of $66,838.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 353,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,901.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,491 shares of company stock worth $271,782. 40.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OLO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.