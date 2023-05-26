Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 17,293 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 93.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,293 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,022,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,939,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,663 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,486,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,399,439,000 after acquiring an additional 366,695 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,904,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,588,000 after acquiring an additional 176,026 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,730,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,689,000 after acquiring an additional 389,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,150,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,315,000 after acquiring an additional 174,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

AbbVie Trading Down 1.8 %

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,280,095.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other AbbVie news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $2,440,401.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,280,095.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 128,356 shares of company stock valued at $19,901,151. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $138.62 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $244.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.