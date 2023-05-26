Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 217,683 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) by 92.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,951 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 217,683 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in UiPath were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UiPath by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,013 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in UiPath by 249.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 75,784 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 54,082 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in UiPath by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 23,211 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in UiPath by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 30,813 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at $618,000. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $647,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,624,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,281,837.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other UiPath news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $204,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 407,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,929,006.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $647,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,624,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,281,837.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,529,720 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UiPath Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on UiPath from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of UiPath from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of UiPath from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.50 target price on shares of UiPath in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.87.

PATH opened at $14.51 on Friday. UiPath Inc. has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $22.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.74 and a beta of 0.69.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $308.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.14 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 21.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UiPath Profile

(Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Further Reading

