Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 3,852 Shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,852 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Ennis were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ennis by 276.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Ennis by 177.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ennis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Ennis by 36.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Ennis by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ennis Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:EBF opened at $19.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.35 million, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.47. Ennis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $23.48.

Ennis Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio is 54.65%.

In related news, General Counsel Daniel Gus purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.19 per share, for a total transaction of $38,380.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 5,373 shares in the company, valued at $103,107.87. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Ennis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Ennis Profile

(Get Rating)

Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.

