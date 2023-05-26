Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 836 Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NBR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Nabors Industries Trading Down 5.3 %

NYSE:NBR opened at $90.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 2.76. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $193.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nabors Industries Profile

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NBR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $195.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lowered shares of Nabors Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nabors Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $200.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

(Get Rating)

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It also provides performance tools, directional drilling services, tubular running services, and innovative technologies. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.