Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $203,000 Position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 60,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CDE. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,794,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,684,000 after acquiring an additional 10,035,506 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $12,013,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,050,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,130,000 after buying an additional 1,191,573 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,870,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,476,000 after buying an additional 958,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 115.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,348,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after buying an additional 722,032 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Michael Routledge bought 8,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.16 per share, with a total value of $25,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 301,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,631.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CDE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Coeur Mining from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.60.

Shares of Coeur Mining stock opened at $2.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.52. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $4.55.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $210.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.82 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 14.08%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. It operates through the following segments: Palmarejo. Rochester, Kensington, and Wharf. The Palmarejo segment includes a gold-silver complex. The Rochester segment operates an open pit heap leach silver-gold mine located in northwestern Nevada.

