Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $221,000 Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,389 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $547,000. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 87.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 40,005 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 18,628 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 118.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,130 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $872,164,000 after purchasing an additional 57,949 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $127.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.09 and its 200 day moving average is $147.23. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $125.35 and a 1-year high of $163.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.22, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 24.72%. The firm had revenue of $972.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.70 million. Research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.92, for a total transaction of $245,527.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,067.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 1,706 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.92, for a total value of $245,527.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,067.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.76, for a total value of $161,592.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,814.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,580 shares of company stock worth $2,127,210 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JAZZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.75.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain, and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Epidolex, Zepzelca, Rylaze, Vyxeos, and Defitelio.

