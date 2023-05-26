Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 198.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 335.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LBAI has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Lakeland Bancorp from $22.50 to $20.80 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Insider Transactions at Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp Price Performance

In other news, Director Brian Gragnolati purchased 4,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.15 per share, with a total value of $74,688.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,681.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Brian Gragnolati purchased 4,355 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.15 per share, for a total transaction of $74,688.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,203 shares in the company, valued at $483,681.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director James E. Hanson II bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.07 per share, with a total value of $26,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,964.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LBAI opened at $13.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $862.17 million, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.81. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $20.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Lakeland Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.32%.

Lakeland Bancorp Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

Featured Articles

