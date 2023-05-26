Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG) Short Interest Down 86.8% in May

Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 86.8% from the April 30th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akso Health Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Akso Health Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 455,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.93% of Akso Health Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akso Health Group Trading Down 5.6 %

AHG opened at $0.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.39. Akso Health Group has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $1.47.

About Akso Health Group

Akso Health Group operates a social e-commerce platform principally in China that collaborates with other domestic e-commerce platforms and offers users a wide selection of products. It also plans to develop a new business as a cancer therapy and radiotherapy oncology service provider with operations in the U.S.

