Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 317.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after acquiring an additional 45,416 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Alamo Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,479,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Alamo Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 864,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,603,000 after buying an additional 36,290 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alamo Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,537,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,064,000 after buying an additional 27,896 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alamo Group by 186.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after buying an additional 26,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Alamo Group news, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total value of $27,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,606 shares in the company, valued at $470,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Edward Rizzuti sold 394 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.21, for a total transaction of $72,578.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,812.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 150 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total value of $27,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALG opened at $173.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.98. Alamo Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.04 and a 52-week high of $186.37.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.48. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $386.60 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.00%.

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

