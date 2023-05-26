Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 317.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after acquiring an additional 45,416 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Alamo Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,479,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Alamo Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 864,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,603,000 after buying an additional 36,290 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alamo Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,537,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,064,000 after buying an additional 27,896 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alamo Group by 186.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after buying an additional 26,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Insider Transactions at Alamo Group
Alamo Group Stock Performance
Shares of ALG opened at $173.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.98. Alamo Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.04 and a 52-week high of $186.37.
Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.48. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $386.60 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Alamo Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.00%.
Alamo Group Profile
Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.
