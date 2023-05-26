Alan Giddins Buys 50,500 Shares of Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG) Stock

Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG – Get Rating) insider Alan Giddins purchased 50,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 78 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £39,390 ($48,992.54).

Watkin Jones Stock Performance

Watkin Jones stock opened at GBX 72 ($0.90) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 91.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 97.12. Watkin Jones Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 71.60 ($0.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 237.90 ($2.96). The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.73. The company has a market cap of £184.63 million, a PE ratio of 1,440.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Watkin Jones alerts:

Watkin Jones Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a GBX 1.40 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. Watkin Jones’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14,000.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Watkin Jones Company Profile

Several analysts have commented on WJG shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.18) price target on shares of Watkin Jones in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.74) target price on shares of Watkin Jones in a report on Tuesday.

(Get Rating)

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Affordable Homes, and Accommodation Management segments. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and residential housing property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.

Featured Stories

