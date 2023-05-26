Alexander Oskar Siffrin Sells 1,110,000 Shares of CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC) Stock

CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC – Get Rating) insider Alexander Oskar Siffrin sold 1,110,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.44), for a total transaction of £1,287,600 ($1,601,492.54).

CentralNic Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:CNIC opened at GBX 113.80 ($1.42) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 121.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 132.74. The stock has a market cap of £326.70 million, a P/E ratio of -11,380.00 and a beta of 0.39. CentralNic Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 106.50 ($1.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 160 ($1.99). The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.87.

CentralNic Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 0.74%. CentralNic Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10,000.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CentralNic Group Company Profile

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.11) target price on shares of CentralNic Group in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Online Presence and Online Marketing segments. The company's Online Presence segment provides tools for businesses to go online, such as reseller, registry operator, registry service provider, retail, and computer software channels, as well as strategic consultancy and related services.

